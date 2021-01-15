First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Revenue clocked in at $1.73 billion, up 21.24% YTD: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.48%. The company report on December 28, 2020 that First Horizon Announces Results of its 2020 Company-Run Stress Test.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or the “Company”) announced the results of its 2020 Bank Holding Company-run capital stress test results which demonstrate the ability to successfully navigate periods of economic stress and maintain capital ratios well above regulatory minimums. These internal results, which utilized the 2020 Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on September 17, 2020, reflect continued strong risk discipline.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Our stress test results demonstrate the resiliency and enhanced earnings power of our more diversified business model, benefit of our countercyclical businesses and our expanded geographic presence,” said William C. Losch, Chief Financial Officer. ”Our minimum common equity tier one capital ratio of 8.2% remains well above regulatory requirements, and our stressed loss rates and pre-provision net revenue significantly outperformed the CCAR bank medians.”.

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock dropped by -4.39%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.93. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.66 billion, with 549.69 million shares outstanding and 546.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 5099336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $15.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.17.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.64 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 15.07 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.19. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.37.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.87. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $87,883 per employee.

FHN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Horizon Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,050 million, or 84.30% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,353,557, which is approximately -1.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,106,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.56 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $486.99 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 35.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 38,362,963 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 92,754,317 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 324,617,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,734,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,523,109 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 43,748,606 shares during the same period.