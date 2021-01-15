FireEye Inc. [FEYE] moved down -3.02: Why It’s Important

FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ: FEYE] closed the trading session at $22.83 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.74, while the highest price level was $24.15. The company report on January 12, 2021 that NEW PONEMON RESEARCH: Growing Security Operation Center Challenges, Increasing Complexity and Rising Costs Drive Investments in XDR and Security Automation.

Ponemon Institute and FireEye release second annual study on the Economics of Security Operations Centers, uncovering increasing management complexity, higher staffing and outsourcing costs, and anticipated spend on new technologies.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, released the “Second Annual Study on the Economics of Security Operations Centers: What is the True Cost for Effective Results?” report from Ponemon Institute. The report finds that organizations are spending more to account for widespread security operation center (SOC) challenges including growing security management complexity, increasing analyst salaries, security engineering and management outsourcing costs, yet are still dissatisfied with the outcomes. However, companies are also boosting investments in new SOC tools like Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and security automation to help solve these issues.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.00 percent and weekly performance of 5.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 65.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, FEYE reached to a volume of 5987921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEYE shares is $18.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for FireEye Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for FireEye Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $15, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on FEYE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FireEye Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FEYE in the course of the last twelve months was 155.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

FEYE stock trade performance evaluation

FireEye Inc. [FEYE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, FEYE shares gained by 65.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for FireEye Inc. [FEYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.28, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.92 for the last 200 days.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FireEye Inc. [FEYE] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.47 and a Gross Margin at +63.43. FireEye Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.95.

Return on Total Capital for FEYE is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.70. Additionally, FEYE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FireEye Inc. [FEYE] managed to generate an average of -$75,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.FireEye Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FireEye Inc. [FEYE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FireEye Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FEYE.

FireEye Inc. [FEYE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,149 million, or 90.40% of FEYE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FEYE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,094,555, which is approximately 0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 15,420,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.05 million in FEYE stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $335.49 million in FEYE stock with ownership of nearly -2.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FireEye Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in FireEye Inc. [NASDAQ:FEYE] by around 24,893,288 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 15,089,228 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 141,754,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,736,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FEYE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,686,409 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,744,023 shares during the same period.