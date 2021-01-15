Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain 18.03% so far this year. What now?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] gained 2.65% or 0.84 points to close at $32.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5148295 shares. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Fifth Third Encourages Small Businesses to Apply for New Round of Paycheck Protection Program.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, announced that it will help business owners apply for loans through the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as part of the new stimulus package that was signed into law on Dec. 27. The new PPP program will offer $284 billion in loans to eligible small businesses across the U.S. As with the initial PPP round, the loans may be forgiven if the funds are spent on “forgivable expenses,” such as employee payroll.

“At Fifth Third Bank, putting our customers’ needs first is a responsibility we take very seriously,” said Greg D. Carmichael, Fifth Third Bank chairman and CEO. “We stand with our customers to help business owners get back on their feet. We will continue to be here for them as a caring and trusted source of information and financial advice.”.

It opened the trading session at $31.80, the shares rose to $32.82 and dropped to $31.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FITB points out that the company has recorded 69.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -193.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 5148295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $31.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.16, while it was recorded at 31.72 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.70. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.53.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 8.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $125,371 per employee.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $18,372 million, or 81.70% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,707,527, which is approximately 12.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 65,104,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.85 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 35,510,606 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 35,119,345 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 493,958,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,588,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,642,206 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,071,198 shares during the same period.