Evercore ISI lifts Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [NYSE: FCAU] plunged by -$1.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.14 during the day while it closed the day at $16.02. The company report on January 13, 2021 that FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional.

FCA announced that the cash distribution declared on January 4, 2021 has become unconditional.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stock has also loss -11.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCAU stock has inclined by 29.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 52.57% and lost -11.44% year-on date.

The market cap for FCAU stock reached $25.23 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, FCAU reached a trading volume of 4074715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCAU shares is $22.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCAU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, FCAU shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.20 for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.46 and a Gross Margin at +13.89. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Total Capital for FCAU is now 14.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.21. Additionally, FCAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [FCAU] managed to generate an average of $14,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCAU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. go to 20.11%.

There are presently around $7,012 million, or 37.02% of FCAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCAU stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 68,246,355, which is approximately 18.137% of the company’s market cap and around 29.44% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 48,504,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.04 million in FCAU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $559.79 million in FCAU stock with ownership of nearly -1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. [NYSE:FCAU] by around 60,524,578 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 46,787,053 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 330,421,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,732,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCAU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,778,274 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,336,650 shares during the same period.