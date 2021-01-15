Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] Revenue clocked in at $35.10 million, up 8.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] price surged by 16.64 percent to reach at $0.91. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Elys Game Technology Expands Corporate Communications Team.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS; NEO:ELYS; BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced the engagement of the international investor relations firm, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC), to its expanding corporate communications team of investor relations and branding specialists.

“In response to our growing investor base in North America and Europe and our increasing analyst coverage, we are taking steps to reach this wider audience by leveraging our Nasdaq, NEO and Berlin Stock Exchange listings,” stated Michele Ciavarella, ELYS’s Executive Chairman. “For over 40 years, EMC has been aiding their small and mid-sized public company clients to establish brand awareness and increase the market share and customer base for their products and services, while also improving their clients’ visibility to retail and institutional investors. I am very pleased to add EMC’s wide range of associate partners to our talented group of in-house and external investor relations and branding professionals.”.

A sum of 2159491 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. Elys Game Technology Corp. shares reached a high of $6.48 and dropped to a low of $5.4819 until finishing in the latest session at $6.38.

The one-year ELYS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.9.

Guru’s Opinion on Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

ELYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.92. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 104.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.85 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elys Game Technology Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.07.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$138,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.80% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 100,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 34.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 29,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ELYS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $15000.0 in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly 19433.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 132,855 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 14,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,523 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,000 shares during the same period.