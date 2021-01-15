Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] is 27.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] closed the trading session at $2.69 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.23, while the highest price level was $3.30. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Update: Dogness 2L Programmable Automatic Dog & Cat Feeders Going to 1,600 Petco Retail Stores.

Dogness International Corporation (“Dogness” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, announced it received formal initial orders for more than 4,000 units of its 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders from Petco, which operates 1,600 retail stores across the U.S. This order follows the successful fulfillment of Petco’s previous test program orders. Dogness announced the planned expansion of sales activities at Petco on November 24, 2020.

Dogness’ 2L programmable automatic feeders are one of its top selling pet-tech and smart pet products for small dogs and cats. The sleek, clean design features a protected, easy to read LCD screen can set a routine pet feeding schedule without an internet connection. Dogness developed its 2L programmable automatic feeder with a patented anti-jamming food dispensing mechanism and a stainless steel feeding tray for hassle-free cleaning. With a USB power connection and a self-activating built-in backup battery for emergencies, you can be confident your pet always has the right amount of food at the right time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.73 percent and weekly performance of 38.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 119.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 150.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 844.85K shares, DOGZ reached to a volume of 6778540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

DOGZ stock trade performance evaluation

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.21. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares gained by 52.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.12 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.66 and a Gross Margin at +12.47. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.03.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.95. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of -$30,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 14,351 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,958 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,351 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.