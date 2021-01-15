Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $6

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] closed the trading session at $10.17 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.93, while the highest price level was $10.365. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Net sales improved 33% on a sequential basis versus second quarter.

Athletic comparable sales in the U.S. Retail segment were up 5% in third quarter, above the 4% increase in the second quarter, outpacing results for seasonal products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.94 percent and weekly performance of 26.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, DBI reached to a volume of 2218240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. On September 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DBI shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

DBI stock trade performance evaluation

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.34. With this latest performance, DBI shares gained by 43.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.08 and a Gross Margin at +28.62. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for DBI is now 9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.68. Additionally, DBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] managed to generate an average of $5,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Designer Brands Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $633 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,536,125, which is approximately 15.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,512,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.23 million in DBI stocks shares; and INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC, currently with $37.34 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly 14.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Designer Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 10,648,911 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,750,249 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 43,833,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,232,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,337,116 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,989,936 shares during the same period.