CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $90

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] closed the trading session at $74.92 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.52, while the highest price level was $76.12. The company report on January 11, 2021 that CVS Health Names Laurie Havanec Chief People Officer.

Veteran HR pro will bring a people-first approach to help advance the company’s culture.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced that Laurie Havanec will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective February 8, 2021. Havanec will succeed Lisa Bisaccia who is retiring after 16 years at the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.69 percent and weekly performance of 3.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 6160655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $82.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.20, while it was recorded at 75.22 for the last single week of trading, and 63.80 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.95 and a Gross Margin at +17.67. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 8.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.36. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $22,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.60%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73,549 million, or 78.00% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,157,017, which is approximately -0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,284,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.23 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 955 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 45,508,078 shares. Additionally, 839 investors decreased positions by around 65,277,126 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 870,913,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 981,698,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,823,790 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 4,958,809 shares during the same period.