Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] moved up 18.30: Why It’s Important

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] closed the trading session at $67.35 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.29, while the highest price level was $68.10. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Cryoport and CCRM Fertility Enter Into Agreement.

Cryoport’s temperature-controlled supply chain management platform will support Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine, a leading United States. fertility clinic.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, announced a three-year agreement with the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine (“CCRM”), a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement. Under the terms of the agreement, Cryoport’s temperature-controlled solutions will support CCRM’s fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, third-party reproduction and egg donation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.49 percent and weekly performance of 22.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 109.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 685.75K shares, CYRX reached to a volume of 1340411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $55.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cryoport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CYRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 3.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 65.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

CYRX stock trade performance evaluation

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.01. With this latest performance, CYRX shares gained by 36.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 256.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.77 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.67, while it was recorded at 58.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.70 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.29 and a Gross Margin at +51.12. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.01.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.80. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$146,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 16.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cryoport Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRX.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,358 million, or 96.10% of CYRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRX stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,669,316, which is approximately 27.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,849,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.94 million in CYRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $187.97 million in CYRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cryoport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ:CYRX] by around 7,927,656 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,639,307 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,446,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,013,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,479,992 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,928,968 shares during the same period.