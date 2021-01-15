Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA] is 8.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: CRSA] price surged by 8.94 percent to reach at $0.93. The company report on January 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Crescent Acquisition Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Crescent Acquisition Corp (“Crescent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRSA) in connection with the Company’s proposed merger with LiveVox, a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Crescent will acquire LiveVox through a reverse merger that will result in LiveVox becoming a public company traded listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “LVOX”, with an enterprise value of approximately $350 million.

A sum of 15750802 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 98.14K shares. Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $11.38 and dropped to a low of $10.83 until finishing in the latest session at $11.33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, CRSA shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.60 for Crescent Acquisition Corp. [CRSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.30, while it was recorded at 10.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:CRSA] by around 9,619,118 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 6,804,945 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,345,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,769,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,024,196 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,448,504 shares during the same period.