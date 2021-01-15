Cowen lifts Amyris Inc. [AMRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] price surged by 12.24 percent to reach at $1.14. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Amyris Creates Partnership With Jonathan Van Ness To Launch Leading Clean Haircare Brand.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it will be launching a new clean haircare brand through a partnership with Jonathan Van Ness, American hairdresser, television personality, podcast host, actor and author.

The partnership aims to de-gender and revolutionize the haircare industry with the best performing sustainable products. This will further expand Amyris’s presence in the clean beauty space beyond its Biossance® skincare, Pipette® baby and mother care, and recently announced Rose Inc.TM clean cosmetics brands.

A sum of 6766917 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.35M shares. Amyris Inc. shares reached a high of $10.8398 and dropped to a low of $9.31 until finishing in the latest session at $10.45.

The one-year AMRS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.23. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $7.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.57.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 221.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.17 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,086 million, or 44.00% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,435,595, which is approximately -8.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.3 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $137.51 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 29.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 33,946,522 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,400,437 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 62,608,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,955,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,501,036 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,651,858 shares during the same period.