Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] moved down -4.50: Why It’s Important

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] closed the trading session at $40.30 on 01/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.0676, while the highest price level was $43.28. The company report on January 14, 2021 that For an Immaculate Build That Keeps its Cool – CORSAIR Launches Versatile 5000 Series of Mid-Tower Cases.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, announced a new series of mid-tower ATX cases to suit nearly any build: the CORSAIR 5000D, 5000D AIRFLOW, and the iCUE 5000X RGB. Every 5000 Series case offers simple and tidy cable management thanks to the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system, terrific cooling from included fans featuring CORSAIR AirGuide technology, and a spacious interior that fits multiple radiators, including two 360mm simultaneously. Between the understated styling of the 5000D, the optimized airflow of the 5000D AIRFLOW, and the eye-catching RGB lighting behind four beautiful tempered glass panels of the 5000X RGB, the 5000 Series has a case to meet any builder’s priorities.

Debuting in the recently launched 4000 Series, the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system has proven to be a hit with PC builders looking to minimize the hassle of cable routing while still achieving a clean, professional look for their system. The 5000 Series takes RapidRoute even further, with a concealed cutout, wide enough to fit all major connectors to your motherboard, and multiple removable routing channels through which you can run all your cables out of sight. With a generous 25mm of cable routing depth behind the motherboard, and a magnetic door behind which to hide your cabling, it’s exceptionally easy to build a top-tier PC that also looks the part.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.26 percent and weekly performance of 2.21 percent. The stock has performed 12.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 114.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CRSR reached to a volume of 1985181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $40.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CRSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

CRSR stock trade performance evaluation

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.13, while it was recorded at 40.40 for the last single week of trading.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.71. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.34. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of -$4,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 65.35%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $497 million, or 91.30% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,161,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 1,959,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.98 million in CRSR stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $76.33 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 12,329,477 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,329,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,329,477 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.