Clarivate Plc [CCC] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $37

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CCC] loss -4.10% or -1.26 points to close at $29.48 with a heavy trading volume of 1342899 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Clarivate to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 25, 2021.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 25. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at www.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 25 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.

The live webcast of the call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company’s website. To join the webcast please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/ccc210225.html. A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $31.00, the shares rose to $31.26 and dropped to $29.345, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCC points out that the company has recorded 31.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -96.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, CCC reached to a volume of 1342899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCC shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on CCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCC in the course of the last twelve months was 633.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Clarivate Plc [CCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, CCC shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Clarivate Plc [CCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 30.44 for the last single week of trading, and 26.60 for the last 200 days.

Clarivate Plc [CCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.86. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.65.

Return on Total Capital for CCC is now 0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clarivate Plc [CCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.72. Additionally, CCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clarivate Plc [CCC] managed to generate an average of -$50,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Clarivate Plc [CCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clarivate Plc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 25.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarivate Plc [CCC]

There are presently around $7,635 million, or 79.50% of CCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,431,388, which is approximately -2.129% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 31,279,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.13 million in CCC stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $809.6 million in CCC stock with ownership of nearly 3.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CCC] by around 21,100,908 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 18,177,433 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 219,697,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,975,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,014,852 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,944,709 shares during the same period.