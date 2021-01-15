Citigroup slashes price target on Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] – find out why.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] price surged by 2.79 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Velodyne Lidar Powers Intelligent Traffic Management.

New White Paper by Velodyne & University of Nevada, Reno’s Center for Applied Research Shows How Roadside Lidar is Key to Building Smart and Safe Transportation Infrastructure.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) and University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Center for Applied Research published a white paper that demonstrates lidar sensors’ ability to make transportation infrastructure more efficient, sustainable and safe. The white paper reports results of research using Velodyne’s lidar sensors to improve traffic analytics, increase pedestrian safety, reduce accidents and work toward facilitated use of autonomous vehicles.

A sum of 6090640 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.98M shares. Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares reached a high of $24.20 and dropped to a low of $22.66 until finishing in the latest session at $23.91.

The one-year VLDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.99. The average equity rating for VLDR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $27.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on VLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

VLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, VLDR shares gained by 30.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.95 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.72, while it was recorded at 24.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Velodyne Lidar Inc. Fundamentals:

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

VLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. go to 20.00%.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $318 million, or 8.60% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,000,001, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 49.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 1,510,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.1 million in VLDR stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $35.87 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 10,526,664 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 9,155,578 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,392,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,290,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,058,652 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,955,615 shares during the same period.