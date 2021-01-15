Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain 9.02% so far this year. What now?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] traded at a high on 01/14/21, posting a 7.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.98. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Cinemark to Celebrate Everyone’s Favorite Cinematic Snack with Popcorn Fest from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24.

Popcorn lovers can savor discounts at all open Cinemark theatres and enter for the chance to win free popcorn for a year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will celebrate National Popcorn Day with its first-ever, week-long Cinemark Popcorn Fest, honoring everyone’s favorite cinematic snack with savings popping up at its theatres. From Monday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 24, guests can crunch away with delicious deals and the chance to win free popcorn for an entire year. For all information on Cinemark Popcorn Fest, visit Cinemark.com/popcorn.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8059634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at 5.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.61%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $2.20 billion, with 116.71 million shares outstanding and 98.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 8059634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 14 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.86. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 20.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.43 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.07 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.08. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of $8,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -48.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,825 million, or 86.30% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,312,944, which is approximately -0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,598,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.19 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $176.66 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly -3.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,264,378 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 19,915,606 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 57,976,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,156,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,676,033 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,156,845 shares during the same period.