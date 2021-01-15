Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] Stock trading around $43.61 per share: What’s Next?

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] slipped around -1.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.61 at the close of the session, down -4.28%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) announced that it plans to report its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, before the market opens. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers, conference ID 13714566. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.

Capri Holdings Limited stock is now 3.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPRI Stock saw the intraday high of $46.50 and lowest of $43.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.79, which means current price is +8.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 2286512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $39.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $26 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $44, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CPRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPRI stock performed recently?

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, CPRI shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.34, while it was recorded at 45.27 for the last single week of trading, and 21.86 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.02 and a Gross Margin at +55.92. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.02.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.52. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$13,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capri Holdings Limited posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]

There are presently around $5,570 million, or 88.80% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,996,440, which is approximately -4.289% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,005,460 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $654.39 million in CPRI stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $405.51 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 13,299,973 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 22,334,335 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 92,079,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,713,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,369,681 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 7,469,675 shares during the same period.