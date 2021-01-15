Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Stock trading around $3.66 per share: What’s Next?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] gained 21.59% on the last trading session, reaching $3.66 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that INCB001158 Biliary Tract Cancer Data to be Presented at 2021 Virtual ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, announced that preliminary safety and efficacy data from a trial evaluating the arginase inhibitor INCB001158, which is being developed by Incyte Pharmaceuticals, will be presented in a virtual poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Virtual Symposium taking place January 15-17, 2021.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. represents 70.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $257.26 million with the latest information. CALA stock price has been found in the range of $2.995 to $3.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CALA reached a trading volume of 4421220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for CALA stock

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.58. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -66.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.75. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$966,237 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]

There are presently around $191 million, or 81.70% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 10,061,500, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 7,453,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.28 million in CALA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.77 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly -0.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 4,128,962 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,942,768 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 42,139,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,211,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 585,918 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 579,552 shares during the same period.