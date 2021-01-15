BTIG Research lifts American Well Corporation [AMWL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Well Corporation [NYSE: AMWL] price surged by 13.66 percent to reach at $3.45. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering.

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, announced the pricing of a public offering of 11,280,647 shares of its Class A common stock by certain stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a public offering price of $27.50 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,692,097 additional shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, from the Selling Stockholders. Amwell will not receive any proceeds from this offering.

The offering is expected to close on January 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 5009438 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.12M shares. American Well Corporation shares reached a high of $28.71 and dropped to a low of $26.00 until finishing in the latest session at $28.70.

The one-year AMWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.28. The average equity rating for AMWL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Well Corporation [AMWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMWL shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for American Well Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for American Well Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Well Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68.

AMWL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Well Corporation [AMWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for American Well Corporation [AMWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 26.75 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into American Well Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Well Corporation [AMWL] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.06. American Well Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMWL is now -24.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, AMWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Well Corporation [AMWL] managed to generate an average of -$127,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.American Well Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

American Well Corporation [AMWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,279 million, or 24.70% of AMWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMWL stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 5,404,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,632,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.96 million in AMWL stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $89.38 million in AMWL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Well Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in American Well Corporation [NYSE:AMWL] by around 44,578,905 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 200 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,580,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMWL stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,578,905 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200 shares during the same period.