BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] is 3.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [NASDAQ: BDSI] loss -2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $4.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that BioDelivery Sciences to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, announced that Jeff Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and 1×1 investor meetings at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available for viewing beginning November 23rd through December 3rd by accessing the recording library on the Piper Sandler conference site. BDSI will be hosting 1×1 investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2nd and Thursday, December 3rd. Meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. represents 101.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $477.06 million with the latest information. BDSI stock price has been found in the range of $4.33 to $4.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 950.19K shares, BDSI reached a trading volume of 6232550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on BDSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for BDSI stock

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, BDSI shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.35 and a Gross Margin at +80.62. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDSI is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.13. Additionally, BDSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI] managed to generate an average of -$85,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [BDSI]

There are presently around $295 million, or 75.10% of BDSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDSI stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 7,635,750, which is approximately 16.656% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,518,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.71 million in BDSI stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22.04 million in BDSI stock with ownership of nearly 1.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. [NASDAQ:BDSI] by around 4,757,975 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,839,289 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,204,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,801,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDSI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 553,189 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,950,188 shares during the same period.