Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Stock trading around $128.58 per share: What’s Next?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.35%. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Bill.com and Wells Fargo Introduce Bill Manager to Help Businesses Pay and Get Paid with Increased Simplicity, Visibility and Control.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced Bill Manager, a new joint offering now available to help automate and simplify the accounts payable and receivable process for small to midsize businesses.

Bill Manager integrates the latest cloud-based financial operations software from Bill.com into Wells Fargo’s digital banking service, Commercial Electronic Office®, creating a paperless way for businesses to pay bills and get paid with simplicity, visibility, and control.

Over the last 12 months, BILL stock rose by 220.65%. The one-year Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.72. The average equity rating for BILL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.21 billion, with 80.22 million shares outstanding and 77.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, BILL stock reached a trading volume of 1058395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $125.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BILL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 110 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.84.

BILL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.27 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.82, while it was recorded at 134.25 for the last single week of trading, and 93.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bill.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BILL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,628 million, or 91.60% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,188,088, which is approximately 298.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,035,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $776.04 million in BILL stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $714.4 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 27,016,650 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 13,615,632 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,250,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,882,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,386,663 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,107 shares during the same period.