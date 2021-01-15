Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] Is Currently 28.46 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: BCYC] gained 28.46% or 5.65 points to close at $25.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1076217 shares. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Pipeline Progress Update.

– BT1718 progressing in Cancer Research UK sponsored Phase IIa clinical trial.

– Phase I trial of BT5528 currently dosing within predicted therapeutic range; preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity observed, including a partial response.

It opened the trading session at $23.00, the shares rose to $26.35 and dropped to $23.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCYC points out that the company has recorded 36.51% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -148.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 53.99K shares, BCYC reached to a volume of 1076217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCYC shares is $27.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCYC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on BCYC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bicycle Therapeutics plc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCYC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.99.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.92. With this latest performance, BCYC shares gained by 33.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCYC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.43 for Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.68, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] shares currently have an operating margin of -188.38. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -221.78.

Return on Total Capital for BCYC is now -35.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.03. Additionally, BCYC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bicycle Therapeutics plc [BCYC] managed to generate an average of -$426,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bicycle Therapeutics plc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 51.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCYC.

There are presently around $193 million, or 42.90% of BCYC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCYC stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 1,957,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.90% of the total institutional ownership; SV HEALTH INVESTORS, LLC, holding 1,915,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.84 million in BCYC stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $34.76 million in BCYC stock with ownership of nearly 240.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bicycle Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:BCYC] by around 1,414,603 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 152,283 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,983,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,550,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCYC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,836 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,376 shares during the same period.