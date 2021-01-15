Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $125.35 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 4.02% or 4.84 points to close at $125.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5656443 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Inspires Consumers to Kickstart the New Year With a Better-for-You Breakfast.

The company is partnering with popular local restaurants in key cities across the U.S. to offer free delicious, better-for-you breakfasts made with the brand’s signature Beyond Breakfast Sausage®.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, is helping to kick-start the new year with healthier habits for the most important meal of the day. With a variety of delicious and irresistible plant-based breakfast options, Beyond Meat is making it easier than ever for consumers to make small changes to their morning routines that can add up to a meaningful impact on human health and the health of the planet.

It opened the trading session at $120.93, the shares rose to $128.81 and dropped to $120.2147, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYND points out that the company has recorded -4.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -160.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 5656443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $114.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $110 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $178 to $144, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 5.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.12, while it was recorded at 120.26 for the last single week of trading, and 134.09 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.66. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.03. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$26,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $3,304 million, or 44.20% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,037,744, which is approximately 18.067% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,046,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.83 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $264.74 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 40.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 9,915,324 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 3,116,339 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 13,325,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,357,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,720,656 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,183,070 shares during the same period.