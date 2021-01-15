Berenberg slashes price target on Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] – find out why.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] traded at a low on 01/14/21, posting a -4.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $340.00. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Coupa Software to Participate Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced that its management team will participate virtually at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:.

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference. The management team’s remarks, scheduled to begin at 3:10 pm PT (6:10 pm ET) on Tuesday, January 12th, can be accessed live from Coupa’s investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1052612 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupa Software Incorporated stands at 4.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for COUP stock reached $23.80 billion, with 68.94 million shares outstanding and 67.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 1052612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $333.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. On September 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COUP shares from 256 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 14.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 347.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has COUP stock performed recently?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 322.23, while it was recorded at 346.07 for the last single week of trading, and 270.98 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.65. Coupa Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.31.

Return on Total Capital for COUP is now -8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.57. Additionally, COUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] managed to generate an average of -$53,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coupa Software Incorporated posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 320.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 24.90%.

Insider trade positions for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $24,596 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 7,662,613, which is approximately -9.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,066,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in COUP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.87 billion in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 46.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupa Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 10,039,172 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 9,075,378 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 53,225,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,340,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,286,808 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,131,551 shares during the same period.