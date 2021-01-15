Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Is Currently 11.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] gained 11.24% or 0.28 points to close at $2.77 with a heavy trading volume of 14531978 shares. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Cygnus Capital Nominates Five Highly-Qualified Candidates for Election to Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Board.

Issues Letter to Fellow Stockholders Detailing the Case for Urgent Change at AHT.

Maintains the Incumbent Board has Consistently Dismissed Investor Input for Years While Presiding Over Staggering Underperformance and Numerous Anti-Stockholder Actions.

It opened the trading session at $2.57, the shares rose to $3.05 and dropped to $2.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AHT points out that the company has recorded -50.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -118.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.94M shares, AHT reached to a volume of 14531978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for AHT stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.42. With this latest performance, AHT shares dropped by -25.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $10 million, or 10.80% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 857,484, which is approximately -6.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 821,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in AHT stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $2.01 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 103.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 518,336 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 1,405,318 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,660,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,583,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,235 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085,557 shares during the same period.