Argus lifts Vontier Corporation [VNT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vontier Corporation [NYSE: VNT] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.19 during the day while it closed the day at $34.39. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Vontier Announces Pricing of Secondary Equity Offering of Remaining Shares of Common Stock Held by Fortive.

Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 33,507,410 shares of its common stock, representing all of the shares of Vontier common stock currently owned by Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”), Vontier’s former parent company, at a price to the public of $33.50 per share. Fortive has agreed to exchange all of the shares of Vontier common stock to be sold in the offering for indebtedness of Fortive owned by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Vontier is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering or the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below). The offering is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Fortive has exchanged the shares of Vontier common stock to be sold in the offering for indebtedness of Fortive owned by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Following the completion of the offering, Fortive will no longer own any shares of common stock of Vontier.

The market cap for VNT stock reached $5.69 billion, with 168.40 million shares outstanding and 134.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, VNT reached a trading volume of 5847115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNT shares is $39.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Vontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Vontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on VNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vontier Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VNT stock trade performance evaluation

Vontier Corporation [VNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Vontier Corporation [VNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 34.43 for the last single week of trading.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vontier Corporation [VNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.31 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Vontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.75.

Return on Total Capital for VNT is now 28.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.38. Additionally, VNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vontier Corporation [VNT] managed to generate an average of $51,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Vontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vontier Corporation [VNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vontier Corporation go to 3.22%.

Vontier Corporation [VNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,265 million, or 28.80% of VNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,232,256, which is approximately -20.642% of the company’s market cap and around 20.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,699,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.36 million in VNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $362.71 million in VNT stock with ownership of nearly 6.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Vontier Corporation [NYSE:VNT] by around 16,270,129 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 9,034,069 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 98,700,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,004,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNT stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,807,463 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 794,349 shares during the same period.