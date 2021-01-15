Amcor plc [AMCR] is -2.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.72% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Amcor recognized by CDP for advancements in sustainability.

Amcor’s A- grade for climate change disclosure reflects its 36% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2008.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Amcor (the “Company”), a global packaging leader, has been awarded an A- grade for Climate Change in the CDP’s annual ratings, highlighting the Company’s decisive actions towards a more sustainable future.

Over the last 12 months, AMCR stock rose by 7.63%. The one-year Amcor plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.91. The average equity rating for AMCR stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.21 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, AMCR stock reached a trading volume of 5597371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

AMCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.24 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.58, while it was recorded at 11.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amcor plc Fundamentals:

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amcor plc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.65%.

Amcor plc [AMCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,276 million, or 37.50% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 109,423,250, which is approximately -4.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 83,388,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $953.13 million in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $642.94 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

221 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 49,891,699 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 38,437,220 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 460,763,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,092,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,745,230 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,001,180 shares during the same period.