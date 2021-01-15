Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] Stock trading around $99.79 per share: What’s Next?

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.41%. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Alarm.com Prices $435.0 Million 0% Convertible Senior Notes Offering (up 47.5% Conversion Premium).

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) announced the pricing of $435.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Alarm.com has increased the size of the offering from $350.0 million to $435.0 million (or $500.0 million if the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes is exercised in full as described in following paragraph).

Alarm.com has also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes from Alarm.com. The sale of the notes is expected to close on January 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, ALRM stock rose by 127.73%. The one-year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -38.87. The average equity rating for ALRM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.92 billion, with 49.01 million shares outstanding and 44.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 405.08K shares, ALRM stock reached a trading volume of 1186929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALRM shares is $71.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $57 to $59, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on ALRM stock. On January 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALRM shares from 51 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALRM in the course of the last twelve months was 69.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ALRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, ALRM shares gained by 27.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.05, while it was recorded at 104.68 for the last single week of trading, and 63.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +59.05. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ALRM is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.33. Additionally, ALRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] managed to generate an average of $46,147 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

ALRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. go to 3.80%.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [ALRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,582 million, or 96.70% of ALRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,097,033, which is approximately 3.193% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,602,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.06 million in ALRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $457.49 million in ALRM stock with ownership of nearly -1.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALRM] by around 3,695,770 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 4,366,094 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,853,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,915,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALRM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,021,502 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 631,512 shares during the same period.