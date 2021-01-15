Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] Stock trading around $5.09 per share: What’s Next?

Acacia Research Corporation [NASDAQ: ACTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.62%. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Acacia Research Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, ACTG stock rose by 90.64%. The one-year Acacia Research Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.17.

The market cap for the stock reached $241.72 million, with 48.47 million shares outstanding and 46.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 305.81K shares, ACTG stock reached a trading volume of 4129944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Acacia Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2016, representing the official price target for Acacia Research Corporation stock. On December 23, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ACTG shares from 12 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acacia Research Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACTG in the course of the last twelve months was 80.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ACTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.62. With this latest performance, ACTG shares gained by 32.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.78 for Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acacia Research Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.23 and a Gross Margin at -62.62. Acacia Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.19.

Return on Total Capital for ACTG is now -12.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, ACTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] managed to generate an average of -$1,006,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Acacia Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

ACTG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acacia Research Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acacia Research Corporation go to 20.00%.

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $152 million, or 67.40% of ACTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACTG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 2,985,400, which is approximately -4.69% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,631,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.39 million in ACTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.01 million in ACTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acacia Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Acacia Research Corporation [NASDAQ:ACTG] by around 1,919,830 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,952,525 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,000,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,872,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACTG stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 256,309 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 486,576 shares during the same period.