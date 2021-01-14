William Blair lifts VMware Inc. [VMW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] slipped around -9.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $133.20 at the close of the session, down -6.79%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that VMware Board of Directors Initiates Search for Chief Executive Officer.

Pat Gelsinger to Depart to Become CEO of Intel; Zane Rowe to Serve as Interim CEO.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a search for a new chief executive officer (CEO) following a decision by Pat Gelsinger to step down from the position, effective February 12, 2021, to lead Intel as its new CEO. Gelsinger previously spent 30 years at Intel serving in various leadership roles, including chief technology officer. Zane Rowe, VMware’s chief financial officer, has been appointed Interim CEO. Gelsinger will continue to serve on the VMware Board of Directors.

VMware Inc. stock is now -5.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VMW Stock saw the intraday high of $137.72 and lowest of $131.611 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 163.17, which means current price is +1.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, VMW reached a trading volume of 7042743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VMware Inc. [VMW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $174.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $169, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VMW stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VMW shares from 181 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VMW stock performed recently?

VMware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, VMW shares dropped by -6.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.46, while it was recorded at 140.90 for the last single week of trading, and 140.78 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.06 and a Gross Margin at +83.36. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.31.

Return on Total Capital for VMW is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 82.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 169.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VMware Inc. [VMW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.05. Additionally, VMW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VMware Inc. [VMW] managed to generate an average of $206,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VMware Inc. posted 2.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for VMware Inc. [VMW]

There are presently around $10,016 million, or 70.70% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,985,459, which is approximately 7.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 6,197,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $825.54 million in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $656.5 million in VMW stock with ownership of nearly -1.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 330 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 7,842,203 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 7,511,718 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 59,837,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,191,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 645,894 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,433,569 shares during the same period.