why Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.20

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] loss -6.91% on the last trading session, reaching $10.91 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that FCA announces that the previously declared special cash distribution has become unconditional.

FCA announced that the cash distribution declared on January 4, 2021 has become unconditional.

Tenneco Inc. represents 81.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $923.31 million with the latest information. TEN stock price has been found in the range of $10.86 to $11.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 987.94K shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 1115189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for TEN stock

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.63 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 7.87 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.38 and a Gross Margin at +11.03. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEN is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 413.19. Additionally, TEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 393.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenneco Inc. [TEN] managed to generate an average of -$4,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenneco Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 4.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $442 million, or 66.90% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 9,136,392, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,610,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.3 million in TEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $39.17 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenneco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 3,175,846 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,297,880 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 34,042,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,516,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,465,122 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 808,963 shares during the same period.