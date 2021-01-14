why Sabre Corporation [SABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.20

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -2.92% or -0.37 points to close at $12.15 with a heavy trading volume of 6356476 shares. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Preferred Hotels & Resorts renews successful strategic partnership with Sabre to fuel future growth.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced the renewal of their strategic partnership through a long-term and expanded technology agreement.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The renewal marks the latest chapter in the valued and long-standing relationship between Sabre and Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand representing more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries. This latest deal ensures that Preferred Hotels & Resorts will have continued access to the full suite of Sabre’s hospitality solutions to support the company’s goal of expanding adoption of its I Prefer Hotel Rewards program and expanding distribution of its properties within its Preferred Residences collection.

It opened the trading session at $12.33, the shares rose to $12.50 and dropped to $11.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded 41.28% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -268.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 6356476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $5 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $10, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.03.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now 9.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.32. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of $17,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corporation posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $3,920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,428,297, which is approximately 9.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,130,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.34 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $213.12 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 0.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 93,725,363 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 36,341,136 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 192,532,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,599,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,468,337 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 15,933,153 shares during the same period.