why Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.57

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] slipped around -2.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.16 at the close of the session, down -9.45%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Owens & Minor to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced that the company will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021.

Ed Pesicka, President and CEO, of Owens & Minor, will make a presentation at the conference at 10:50 AM ET on January 13, 2021 that will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. stock is now 4.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OMI Stock saw the intraday high of $31.0199 and lowest of $27.845 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.90, which means current price is +3.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OMI reached a trading volume of 1934396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMI shares is $29.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Owens & Minor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens & Minor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $14, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on OMI stock. On July 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OMI shares from 8 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens & Minor Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has OMI stock performed recently?

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, OMI shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 454.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.56, while it was recorded at 30.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.44 for the last 200 days.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.20. Owens & Minor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for OMI is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.77. Additionally, OMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] managed to generate an average of -$1,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.48.Owens & Minor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens & Minor Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens & Minor Inc. go to 33.44%.

Insider trade positions for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

There are presently around $1,539 million, or 77.20% of OMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,656,390, which is approximately -1.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,882,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.5 million in OMI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $122.81 million in OMI stock with ownership of nearly -5.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens & Minor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI] by around 7,778,498 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 9,345,457 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,520,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,644,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,820,285 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,275,963 shares during the same period.