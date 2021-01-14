Thursday, January 14, 2021
type here...
Finance

why Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.32

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.18 during the day while it closed the day at $8.96. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69755.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock has also gained 12.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGY stock has inclined by 75.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.06% and gained 26.91% year-on date.

The market cap for MGY stock reached $2.26 billion, with 166.47 million shares outstanding and 105.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, MGY reached a trading volume of 7556328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $8.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MGY stock trade performance evaluation

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, MGY shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 8.60 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.18. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] managed to generate an average of $1,115,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 46.69%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,575 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: ENERVEST, LTD. with ownership of 34,888,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,394,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.86 million in MGY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $124.68 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 32.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 14,770,938 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,107,470 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 145,871,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,749,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,455,777 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,233,720 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleWall Street Analyst Initiated Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. What else is Wall St. saying
Next articleMarket Analysts see Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Danaos Corporation [DAC] Revenue clocked in at $452.20 million, up 39.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Danaos Corporation price plunged by -9.10 percent to reach at -$3.0. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Danaos Corporation Reports Third...
Read more
Finance

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] Stock trading around $41.22 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Dada Nexus Limited stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. [WPRT] moved up 13.14: Why It’s Important

Misty Lee - 0
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.40 during the day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

ShotSpotter (SSTI) Has Big Opportunity In Small Cities

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), the manufacturer of defense solutions, has entered into a partnership with seven small cities in the United States. These locations will...
Read more
US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

ShotSpotter (SSTI) Has Big Opportunity In Small Cities

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI), the manufacturer of defense solutions, has entered into a partnership with seven small cities in the United States. These locations will...
Read more
US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.