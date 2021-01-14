why Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $164.48

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] slipped around -2.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $130.94 at the close of the session, down -2.01%. The company report on December 15, 2020 that FIS Partners with Quontic Bank to Power Industry-First Bitcoin Rewards Checking Account.

Key facts.

Checking account will allow holders to earn reward points based in Bitcoin when using the new debit card.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is now -7.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIS Stock saw the intraday high of $135.26 and lowest of $130.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 158.21, which means current price is +0.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, FIS reached a trading volume of 7725843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $164.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has FIS stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -11.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.11, while it was recorded at 135.01 for the last single week of trading, and 139.34 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.03 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.04. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of $5,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. posted 1.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 11.88%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

There are presently around $73,652 million, or 94.10% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,502,568, which is approximately -1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,328,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.54 billion in FIS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.1 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly -5.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 44,592,203 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 39,625,864 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 478,267,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,485,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,705,779 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 8,498,523 shares during the same period.