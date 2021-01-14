Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KB Home [KBH]. What else is Wall St. saying

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] gained 2.52% on the last trading session, reaching $35.01 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that KB Home Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $1.2 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.12Gross Margin Expanded to 20.0%, Up 40 Basis PointsNet Order Value Rose 50%; Backlog Value Increased 63% to $3.0 Billion.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended November 30, 2020.

KB Home represents 90.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. KBH stock price has been found in the range of $34.96 to $37.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 6512209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $43.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, KBH shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.47, while it was recorded at 34.04 for the last single week of trading, and 32.78 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.59 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.87.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.38. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $124,835 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KB Home posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 16.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $2,749 million, or 89.80% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,845,961, which is approximately 0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,705,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.76 million in KBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $164.69 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 8,198,887 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 10,800,096 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 59,521,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,520,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,651,147 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,161,593 shares during the same period.