Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. What else is Wall St. saying

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] traded at a high on 01/13/21, posting a 13.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.27. The company report on January 7, 2021 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Planned Retirement Of Paul D. Coombs From Its Board Of Directors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TTI) announced that Paul D. Coombs has informed the Board of Directors of his intent to retire from TETRA’s board following completion of the 2021 Annual Meeting of TETRA Stockholders. The Board of Directors expressed its congratulations to Mr. Coombs for his career, and gratitude for his contributions to the success of TETRA. In connection with Mr. Coombs’ retirement, the board expects to reduce its size from eight to seven members as a cost reduction measure appropriate in the current environment.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Coombs joined TETRA in 1982 and held several positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure, including Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Vice President of Oil and Gas. His intimate knowledge of the Company’s operations, combined with his industry relationships, were instrumental in the growth and success of TETRA from its earliest beginnings. He was appointed to the TETRA Board of Directors in 1994. Mr. Coombs retired as an executive officer in 2007 and has continued to serve TETRA as an active and engaged board member.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1522610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at 9.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.93%.

The market cap for TTI stock reached $170.66 million, with 125.89 million shares outstanding and 116.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, TTI reached a trading volume of 1522610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has TTI stock performed recently?

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.69. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 57.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.86 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8137, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5849 for the last 200 days.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

Insider trade positions for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]

There are presently around $71 million, or 44.80% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,476,817, which is approximately 48.261% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,128,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.35 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -22.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 10,674,556 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 18,903,753 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 26,372,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,951,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,763,253 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 10,575,196 shares during the same period.