Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] slipped around -0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.25 at the close of the session, down -7.41%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Marin Software Announces Third Quarter Financial Results.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“The increase in online commerce that has been generally observed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic combined with the upcoming Q4 retail season both highlight the importance of Amazon as part of a digital marketing strategy. Marin’s integration with Amazon Attribution unlocks what is currently a black box for many advertisers and helps them better understand the full value of their Google and Facebook investment. Without such insights, advertisers are flying blind and likely undervaluing their performance.” said Chief Executive Officer Chris Lien.

Marin Software Incorporated stock is now 11.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRIN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.42 and lowest of $2.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.70, which means current price is +14.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, MRIN reached a trading volume of 1324593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

How has MRIN stock performed recently?

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.29 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.63 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.70. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.30.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -56.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.49. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$54,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.40% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,007, which is approximately 6.336% of the company’s market cap and around 4.83% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 194,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in MRIN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $98000.0 in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 221.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 54,147 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 8,706 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 723,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 785,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.