vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] Revenue clocked in at $0.02 million, up 21.51% YTD: What’s Next?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTVT] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, up 9.18%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that vTv Therapeutics to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event Virtually.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and inflammatory diseases, announced that it is participating in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event held virtually from January 11-14 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Company management will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings during the week of the conference concurrently with J.P. Morgan’s 39th Annual Healthcare Conference. To request a meeting, please visit the following registration link http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 21.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTVT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.33 and lowest of $2.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.75, which means current price is +20.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, VTVT reached a trading volume of 6735788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $12 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2018, representing the official price target for vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on VTVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for vTv Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7410.75.

How has VTVT stock performed recently?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.72. With this latest performance, VTVT shares dropped by -27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] shares currently have an operating margin of -755.86. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -648.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT] managed to generate an average of -$688,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,105.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, vTv Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTVT.

Insider trade positions for vTv Therapeutics Inc. [VTVT]

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.00% of VTVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTVT stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,062,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 72.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 708,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 million in VTVT stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $1.14 million in VTVT stock with ownership of nearly 8.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in vTv Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTVT] by around 819,450 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 368,438 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,865,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,052,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTVT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,999 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 321,541 shares during the same period.