Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] Revenue clocked in at $869.40 million, up 85.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [AMEX: VOLT] gained 50.46% or 1.1 points to close at $3.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3499226 shares. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Reports Highest Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in Four Years.

Expect Continued Improvement in Profitability for 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.50, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $2.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VOLT points out that the company has recorded 146.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -404.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 169.95K shares, VOLT reached to a volume of 3499226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volt Information Sciences Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOLT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for VOLT stock

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.34. With this latest performance, VOLT shares gained by 69.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.13 for Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 1.34 for the last 200 days.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +15.30. Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for VOLT is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.92. Additionally, VOLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT] managed to generate an average of -$888 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.39.Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Volt Information Sciences Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOLT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Volt Information Sciences Inc. [VOLT]

There are presently around $19 million, or 26.40% of VOLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOLT stocks are: FORTIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,584,285, which is approximately -14.68% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 721,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 million in VOLT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.31 million in VOLT stock with ownership of nearly -17.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volt Information Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Volt Information Sciences Inc. [AMEX:VOLT] by around 141,109 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,239,122 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,321,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,701,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOLT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,297 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 734,699 shares during the same period.