Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] moved up 27.59: Why It’s Important

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] price surged by 27.59 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Ur-Energy Responds to Market Activity.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”), at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

A sum of 23547497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Ur-Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $0.86 until finishing in the latest session at $1.11.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.59. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 72.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.08 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6326, while it was recorded at 0.8990 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5529 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.66 and a Gross Margin at -7.68. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.10.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.58. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$372,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,207.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ur-Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

There are presently around $27 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 5,860,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.33% of the total institutional ownership; CQS (US), LLC, holding 5,277,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in URG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.46 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 8,426,811 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,535,104 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,769,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,731,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,208,076 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,925 shares during the same period.