UBS lifts FinVolution Group [FINV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FinVolution Group [NYSE: FINV] gained 13.95% or 0.41 points to close at $3.35 with a heavy trading volume of 1349576 shares. The company report on January 11, 2021 that FinVolution Group Announces Continued Purchase of Shares by Chairman.

FinVolution Group (“FinVolution”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, announced that Mr. Shaofeng Gu, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of the Company, has informed the Company that he purchased in his personal capacity approximately 0.53 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in the fourth quarter of 2020. During 2020, Mr. Gu purchased a total of 3.41 million ADSs. All the ADSs purchased made by Mr. Gu were independent of the Company’s share repurchase programs and were made during an open window period in full compliance with all the Company’s and legal guidelines.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Gu commented, “Despite a challenging start to the year, a large portion of the uncertainties appear to be behind us. Notably, credit risk performance on our platform by year end improved to the lower-end of our vintage delinquency range compared to the past 2-3 years. We are delighted to have successfully transitioned our platform from being primarily funded by individual investors to being fully funded by institutional funding partners. We continue to deeply believe that a technology-driven focus will enable the Company to better navigate market dynamics, capture opportunities and achieve sustainable growth in the long-term. I also believe the current share price undervalues the potential of the Company and serves as a highly attractive investment opportunity.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.95, the shares rose to $3.38 and dropped to $2.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FINV points out that the company has recorded 68.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 703.04K shares, FINV reached to a volume of 1349576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FinVolution Group [FINV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FINV shares is $2.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FINV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FinVolution Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for FinVolution Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinVolution Group is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for FINV stock

FinVolution Group [FINV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, FINV shares gained by 59.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.91 for FinVolution Group [FINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

FinVolution Group [FINV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FinVolution Group [FINV] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.16 and a Gross Margin at +75.19. FinVolution Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.09.

Return on Total Capital for FINV is now 36.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FinVolution Group [FINV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.03. Additionally, FINV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinVolution Group [FINV] managed to generate an average of $88,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

FinVolution Group [FINV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FinVolution Group posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FinVolution Group go to -1.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FinVolution Group [FINV]

There are presently around $90 million, or 28.40% of FINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FINV stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 11,856,670, which is approximately -0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 7.73% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 2,711,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 million in FINV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.5 million in FINV stock with ownership of nearly -1.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FinVolution Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV] by around 910,807 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,709,924 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 20,342,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,963,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FINV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,842 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,484 shares during the same period.