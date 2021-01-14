Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $8

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ: TLSA] price surged by 15.97 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Tiziana announces appointment of Dr Neil Graham MBBS, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer.

Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, announces the appointment of Dr Neil Graham MBBS, MD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Graham is a medicines development expert and Infectious Diseases Epidemiologist with global Biotech and Pharma R&D experience in Phase I-IV therapeutics as well as in-vivo & in-vitro diagnostics, across many modalities. He has in depth Global Development Expertise (e.g. Virology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Allergy, & Rheumatology) in early & late stage Clinical Development and in Medical Affairs, with a strong track record for Developing and Accelerating Phase I–IV programs. Multiple IND’s, NDA/BLA filings and/or defense and multiple successful launches.

A sum of 6598730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 390.52K shares. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares reached a high of $4.30 and dropped to a low of $3.08 until finishing in the latest session at $3.34.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is set at 0.35

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.96. With this latest performance, TLSA shares gained by 62.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [TLSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Positions in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC [NASDAQ:TLSA] by around 1,809,529 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 317,406 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,917,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,043,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLSA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 383,453 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,413 shares during the same period.