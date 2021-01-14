The Southern Company [SO] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $75

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] loss -3.90% on the last trading session, reaching $58.82 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Georgia Power Expects to Adjust Key Milestones at Plant Vogtle.

Regulatory in-service dates for Units 3 and 4 remain unchanged.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear have made significant adjustments to work practices at the Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 project site, designed to protect the health and safety of the project workforce and the surrounding community while maintaining productivity. Since October, the site has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, consistent with the broader regional and national rise in cases. This increase, combined with other productivity challenges, continues to impact construction production and the pace of testing activity completion.

The Southern Company represents 1.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.69 billion with the latest information. SO stock price has been found in the range of $58.50 to $61.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 6961027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $63 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

Trading performance analysis for SO stock

The Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.88, while it was recorded at 60.79 for the last single week of trading, and 56.53 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.30 and a Gross Margin at +30.10. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.15. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $170,132 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Southern Company [SO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Southern Company posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 4.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Southern Company [SO]

There are presently around $35,881 million, or 59.80% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,011,175, which is approximately -0.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,921,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.35 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.18 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly -3.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 26,591,040 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 24,245,549 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 559,182,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,019,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,020,992 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,700,444 shares during the same period.