The Benchmark Company lifts Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: GNOG] gained 11.01% on the last trading session, reaching $22.79 price per share at the time.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. represents 9.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.53 billion with the latest information. GNOG stock price has been found in the range of $21.26 to $23.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, GNOG reached a trading volume of 3332680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for GNOG stock

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.10. With this latest performance, GNOG shares gained by 2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.06, while it was recorded at 20.65 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]

There are presently around $161 million, or 36.30% of GNOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNOG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,706,462, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLUECREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 939,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.42 million in GNOG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $16.74 million in GNOG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:GNOG] by around 4,967,000 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 15,325,567 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,232,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,059,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNOG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,554,549 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 13,387,287 shares during the same period.