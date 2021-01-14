The AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $26.88 per share: What’s Next?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] price surged by 3.31 percent to reach at $0.86. The company report on January 4, 2021 that AES Agrees to Sell Mong Duong 2 Coal-Fired Plant in Vietnam.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) signed an agreement on December 31, 2020 to sell its entire equity interest in the 1,242 MW Mong Duong 2 coal-fired power plant in Vietnam to a consortium led by a US-based investor. This transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to customary approvals, including from the Government of Vietnam and the minority partners in Mong Duong 2.

“We have had a very positive experience in developing, building and owning Mong Duong 2 and Vietnam remains an important growth market for AES, where we look forward to contributing to the country’s transition to a more sustainable energy future,” said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. “In line with our global strategy to invest in renewables and LNG infrastructure, in Vietnam we continue to make good progress on the development of the 450 TBTU Son My LNG terminal with PetroVietnam (PVN) and the 2,250 MW Son My 2 combined cycle gas power plant.”.

A sum of 8182387 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.52M shares. The AES Corporation shares reached a high of $27.06 and dropped to a low of $26.04 until finishing in the latest session at $26.88.

The one-year AES stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.87. The average equity rating for AES stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The AES Corporation [AES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on AES stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AES shares from 19 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 88.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AES Stock Performance Analysis:

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 27.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.99 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.01, while it was recorded at 25.70 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The AES Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 526.52. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AES Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 7.80%.

The AES Corporation [AES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,319 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,611,595, which is approximately -4.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 81,245,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in AES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 45,263,413 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 55,382,770 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 506,461,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 607,107,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,199,092 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,348,218 shares during the same period.