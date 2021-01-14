Tapestry Inc. [TPR] moved down -3.71: Why It’s Important

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] price plunged by -3.71 percent to reach at -$1.31. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Coach Launches “Coach It Forward”.

Spring 2021 Global Advertising Campaign Starring Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, and More, With the People Who Helped Make Them Who They Are.

Coach introduces “Coach It Forward,” its global advertising campaign for its Spring 2021 collection. Focusing on the power of positivity, collective action and the importance of everyday recognition for the people in our lives who help move our worlds forward, the campaign invites customers to leave a message of gratitude for someone in their lives, creating a ripple effect of optimism and connecting communities around the world.

A sum of 6361929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.14M shares. Tapestry Inc. shares reached a high of $35.16 and dropped to a low of $33.86 until finishing in the latest session at $34.03.

The one-year TPR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.83. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $31.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $35, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on TPR stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 199.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.37 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.25, while it was recorded at 34.61 for the last single week of trading, and 18.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 27.12%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,100 million, or 89.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,308,599, which is approximately -5.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,354,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $862.83 million in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $763.09 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 19.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 41,830,844 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 47,219,575 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 148,988,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,038,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,744,308 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 21,186,021 shares during the same period.