Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] moved down -8.81: Why It’s Important

Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE: SIG] closed the trading session at $39.01 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.657, while the highest price level was $42.56. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Signet Jewelers Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on December 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71697.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.05 percent and weekly performance of 18.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 232.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SIG reached to a volume of 1386180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIG shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Signet Jewelers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $33 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Signet Jewelers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on SIG stock. On October 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIG shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Signet Jewelers Limited is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SIG stock trade performance evaluation

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.00. With this latest performance, SIG shares gained by 47.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 232.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.16 for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.53, while it was recorded at 38.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.40 for the last 200 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Signet Jewelers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.72.

Return on Total Capital for SIG is now 9.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.78. Additionally, SIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] managed to generate an average of $4,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 88.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Signet Jewelers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Signet Jewelers Limited posted 3.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Signet Jewelers Limited go to 7.00%.

Signet Jewelers Limited [SIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,111 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 8,077,920, which is approximately 14.16% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,830,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.46 million in SIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $211.63 million in SIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Signet Jewelers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Signet Jewelers Limited [NYSE:SIG] by around 8,312,361 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 7,191,322 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 38,610,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,114,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,645,773 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,625,990 shares during the same period.