Sidoti slashes price target on Matrix Service Company [MTRX] – find out why.

Matrix Service Company [NASDAQ: MTRX] gained 25.59% on the last trading session, reaching $15.36 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its two-day Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, to take place Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com

Matrix Service Company represents 26.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $422.71 million with the latest information. MTRX stock price has been found in the range of $14.1475 to $15.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 236.60K shares, MTRX reached a trading volume of 1282770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matrix Service Company [MTRX]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Matrix Service Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Matrix Service Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MTRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matrix Service Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

Trading performance analysis for MTRX stock

Matrix Service Company [MTRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.86. With this latest performance, MTRX shares gained by 59.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.10 for Matrix Service Company [MTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.42 for the last 200 days.

Matrix Service Company [MTRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matrix Service Company [MTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +9.28. Matrix Service Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.00.

Return on Total Capital for MTRX is now 4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matrix Service Company [MTRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.94. Additionally, MTRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matrix Service Company [MTRX] managed to generate an average of -$11,405 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Matrix Service Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Matrix Service Company [MTRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matrix Service Company posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matrix Service Company go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matrix Service Company [MTRX]

There are presently around $377 million, or 95.30% of MTRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,215,925, which is approximately -3.835% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,919,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.49 million in MTRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.43 million in MTRX stock with ownership of nearly 3.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matrix Service Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Matrix Service Company [NASDAQ:MTRX] by around 1,221,199 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,377,039 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,949,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,547,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 246,829 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 239,211 shares during the same period.