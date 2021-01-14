Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] moved up 10.29: Why It’s Important

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] traded at a high on 01/13/21, posting a 10.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.50. The company report on January 5, 2021 that Senmiao Technology Announces Over 620,000 Completed Rides on Its XXTX Ride-Hailing Platform in December 2020.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform, Xixingtianxia (known as XXTX), for the month of December 2020 which showed a significant increase in number of completed rides (or orders) and active ride-hailing drivers who completed rides on its platform (or Active Drivers).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Senmiao announced the launch of XXTX in late October 2020 to ride-hailing drivers in Chengdu, China, one of Senmiao’s core cities with a population of approximately 16 million. In December 2020, Senmiao expanded the availability of XXTX to Changsha, China, with a population of approximately 8 million. Since the October 2020, over 1.3 million rides have been completed using XXTX, including over 620,000 rides during December 2020 despite concerns over the re-occurrence of COVID-19 in Chengdu that arose over the past few weeks. The average monthly growth rate of the number of orders and the Active Drivers during the three months ending December 31, 2020 was approximately 96% and 66%, respectively, representing strong growth since the launch of XXTX.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3974677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senmiao Technology Limited stands at 13.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.03%.

The market cap for AIHS stock reached $62.34 million, with 37.80 million shares outstanding and 29.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 3974677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has AIHS stock performed recently?

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.51. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 31.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.98 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1635, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7445 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 121,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.82% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 100,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in AIHS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $96000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 348,022 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 157,229 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 107,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,022 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.