Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] moved down -1.06: Why It’s Important

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $19.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes Returns for Super Bowl LV After Awarding $1.75 Million in Last Year’s Big Game.

— Two lucky grand prize winners will receive a $500,000 prize that can go toward the home of their dreams; plus $50,000 will be awarded to a participant at every score change.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, announced entries are open for the second annual Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the world’s largest official game of Super Bowl squares. Those looking to enter the giveaway can now register for free at RocketMortgageSquares.com. The sweepstakes is part of Rocket Mortgage’s multi-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL).

Rocket Companies Inc. represents 115.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.51 billion with the latest information. RKT stock price has been found in the range of $19.46 to $20.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.59M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 7513450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $24.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 115.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for RKT stock

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.77, while it was recorded at 19.70 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 26.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1,546 million, or 68.90% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,757,822, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,508,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.65 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $107.16 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 78,737,925 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,739,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,737,925 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.